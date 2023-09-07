Pennsylvania man charged with murder after Maryland photographer disappears

A Maryland photographer who has disappeared is believed to be dead, and authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man in his murder.

Joseph Anthony Shymanski, 51, of Huntingtown, was reported missing on Sept. 4, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office said.

While investigating, detectives determined there was foul play and linked Shymanski to a man in Reedsville, Pennsylvania, the sheriff's office said.

After several search warrants, authorities arrested 47-year-old Brandon R. Holbrook and charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

He has been held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Maryland, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not found Shymanski or released any further information about his disappearance.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to email Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov.

