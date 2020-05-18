Crime and Courts

Pennsylvania Ave. in Southeast Closed as DC, Maryland Police Investigate Carjacking

Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast was closed between Alabama Avenue and Southern Avenue

By NBC Washington Staff

What started as a carjacking in Prince George's County has resulted in an active police investigation Monday morning involving multiple agencies in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast was closed between Alabama Avenue and Southern Avenue as multiple agencies coordinate, police say. Police now say the closure just extends from Fort Davis Place to Southern Avenue.

Police cars from D.C., Prince George's County, Montgomery County, Bowie police were spotted on the scene by News4 crews.

A group of investigators was clustered around a sedan, News4 video from the scene shows.

Police wouldn't provide more details on the investigation immediately, saying it's an "active investigation."

The investigation is taking place less than a mile from the D.C.-Maryland line.

Drivers can take Massachusetts Avenue and Naylor Road as alternates.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

