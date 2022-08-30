Penguins agree to three-year extension with head coach Mike Sullivan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan isn't going anywhere.

The franchise announced Tuesday that it agreed to a three-year contract extension with Sullivan, who has been with Pittsburgh since 2015. Sullivan still had two seasons left on his current contract, so the new deal won't kick in until the 2024-25 season. It will run through the 2026-27 season.

Sullivan began his Penguins tenure with back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. But Pittsburgh has struggled in the postseason over the last five seasons, going 12-21 in five appearances while winning just one series back in 2018.

Overall, Sullivan is 297-156-54 in 507 games at the helm in Pittsburgh. He previously coached the Boston Bruins for two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06), going 70-56-15-23 for his hometown team.

The Washington Capitals have had varying degrees of success against Sullivan's squads. Washington is 14-10-8, including the playoffs, against Pittsburgh since Sullivan took over. The Caps are 1-2 in three playoff series against Sullivan, with the winner of each series going on to win the Stanley Cup.