Pedestrians Take Advantage of New Walking Bridge Over Beltway in Tysons

A new, $13 million pedestrian bridge over the Capital Beltway in Tysons, Virginia, is helping some residents in the area get around more easily.

“Every day. I’m walking here every day. Yep,” Gina, a resident of Tysons told News4.

Gina and her children were out for a stroll along the bridge on Tuesday.

“It felt nice….nice and breezy," Sophia, one of Gina's daughters, said.

Gina said the bridge allows her to walk from her home on one side of the Beltway, to the Tysons mall area on the other side. Previously, she would have had to drive.

"I’ve lived here 25 years and this is very convenient,” she said.

“It was very nice. You see lots of cars,” her daughter Adrianna said.

"We don’t get pedestrian bridges built across the Beltway every day," Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for VDOT said. "This is huge, this is, dare I say, almost transformational.”

The bridge was built off site and then lifted into place.