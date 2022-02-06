Indian Head Highway

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Indian Head Highway

By NBC Washington Staff

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Indian Head Highway Sunday, Prince George’s County police said. 

Officers responded at around 6:10 p.m. to the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway for a collision involving a pedestrian, police said. 

There they found an unresponsive woman trapped under a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

The driver stayed on the scene, police said. 

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411- TIPS.

