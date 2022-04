A man was struck and killed Wednesday in Fairfax County, according to police.

Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash at Guinea Road and Olley Lane in Burke, Virginia, at around 6:32 p.m. The driver stayed on the scene.

The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Fairfax County police said.

Guinea Road was closed and later reopened.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More information about the circumstances of the crash were not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.