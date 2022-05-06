Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Montgomery County Hit-and-Run

A man has life-threatening injuries after a driver hit him and fled late Thursday in Montgomery County, police say. The search for the driver is ongoing.

The pedestrian was hit at Columbia Pike (Route 29) and Prelude Drive shortly before 10 p.m., police said. The driver fled, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said late Thursday that they were seeking a dark blue or gray Ford Fusion or Ford Focus with damage to the front end. The car was last seen headed north on Columbia Pike.

