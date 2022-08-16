Maryland

Pedestrian Killed, Search Continues for Vehicle in Bowie Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck

By NBC Washington Staff

A vehicle is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Bowie, Maryland, police say.

The victim has been identified as Tatianna R. Heredia, 20, of D.C.

Heredia was hit by a vehicle while walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway around 11 p.m. Thursday. After striking the victim, the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving north, the Bowie Police Department said in a release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage and possibly a missing headlight.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bowie Police Department at 240-644-5770.

