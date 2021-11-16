Montgomery County

Pedestrian Killed on ICC Near Silver Spring: Officials

The Intercounty Connector/Maryland Route 200 was closed near Georgia Avenue

By Sophia Barnes

Metro

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Intercounty Connector in the Silver Spring area early Tuesday, shutting down the road for hours, officials say.

The pedestrian was struck on westbound Maryland Route 200 prior to Georgia Avenue about 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

They died on the scene, Piringer said.

Authorities didn't immediately give details on the vehicle involved.

Traffic was being rerouted to Layhill Road. Delays were building by 6 a.m. and drivers should expect an extended closure, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

