Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Bailey's Crossroads

A man was killed when an intoxicated hit-and-run driver struck him in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, a 2010 BMW was traveling eastbound on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road when it hit the pedestrian, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez, died as a result of the crash, police said.

The driver of that BMW, identified as 33-year-old Benjamin Lopez Encinas, did not stop after striking Rodriguez.

Encinas, along with an unspecified number of passengers in his car, was found in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive. Encinas was charged with DUI and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The crash is still under investigation. It is not yet clear how many other people were in the car, or whether Rodriguez died at the scene or at a hospital.