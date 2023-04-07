Pedestrian Killed in Fort Belvoir Area, Roads Closed: Police

A pedestrian was hit and killed near Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Friday morning, leading authorities to shut down parts of Route 1 and Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

The person was struck while walking near Route 1 (Richmond Highway) and Fairfax County Parkway (VA 286), a busy intersection with multiple lanes heading in each direction.

The driver remained on the crash site, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said. Fairfax County police didn’t immediately release their name or share details on the circumstances of the crash.

Closures impact southbound Richmond Highway to northbound Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

Commuters should expect traffic delays while police investigate.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.