Fairfax County

Pedestrian Killed in Fort Belvoir Area, Roads Closed: Police

fairfax county police car generic
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A pedestrian was hit and killed near Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Friday morning, leading authorities to shut down parts of Route 1 and Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

The person was struck while walking near Route 1 (Richmond Highway) and Fairfax County Parkway (VA 286), a busy intersection with multiple lanes heading in each direction.

The driver remained on the crash site, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said. Fairfax County police didn’t immediately release their name or share details on the circumstances of the crash.

Closures impact southbound Richmond Highway to northbound Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

Commuters should expect traffic delays while police investigate.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Virginia 2 hours ago

Virginia Tulip Festival Is in Full Bloom

Maryland 3 hours ago

Catholic Church in Maryland Slammed After Sex Abuse Report

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyFairfax County PolicecrashFort Belvoir
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us