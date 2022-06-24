Pedestrian Killed in Crash Near Leisure World: Police

A man was killed in a crash early Friday near Leisure World in Montgomery County, police said.

A pedestrian was reported struck near Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard and officers responded about 4:35 a.m., Montgomery County police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Leisure World is an “active adult living community” development. It’s unclear if anyone involved in the crash is connected to the community.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.