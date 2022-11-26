Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Prince William Parkway

A woman is dead after being hit while walking on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say.

Police and firefighters found the victim in the area of Prince William Parkway between Fingerlake and Crooked Knoll ways at about 6 p.m. Friday.

An investigation revealed a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway when the car struck a pedestrian wearing dark clothing, a Prince William County Police Department release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash, where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

She has been identified as Sarah Jane, 35, of Dumfries.

The Toyota driver, a 45-year-old man from Manassas Park, remained at the scene. Police said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.