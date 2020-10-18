Pedestrian crash

Pedestrian Fatally Struck on B-W Parkway After Running Out of Gas

By NBC Washington Staff

File photo of police lights
Someone who ran out of gas on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and was getting help was hit by a car and killed early Sunday, officials say. 

The person, who was not immediately identified, was hit by a driver headed south, just south of the Beltway, U.S. Park Police said. Police were called at about 3:10 a.m. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver remained there. 

The parkway was closed and traffic was diverted to Greenbelt Road. 

