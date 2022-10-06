Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Route 1 Near Fort Belvoir

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Richmond Highway (Route 1) near Fort Belvoir early Thursday, authorities say.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The pedestrian was struck on Route 1 at Backlick Road, Fairfax County police said at about 7:30 a.m. Northbound traffic was blocked, and drivers were told to avoid the area. The deadly crash backed up rush-hour traffic on the major thoroughfare.

Detectives surveyed the damage and collected evidence. Information was not immediately released on the possible cause of the tragedy or whether the driver could face charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Near the crash scene, Ashad Holley said he often sees drivers in the area speed and run red lights, and pedestrians cross when it’s not safe to do so. He said he’s come close to being hit in the area himself.

“It’s always sad to see, and then it’s disheartening that nothing has been done about it yet,” he said.

Another early morning crash in Fairfax County, on Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, killed two people. Police said speeding was a factor, according to the initial investigation.

Later Thursday morning in the Hybla Valley area of the county, a driver hit and wounded a pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital. That crash occurred on Fordson Road near Lockheed Boulevard and Route 1.

Officers and detectives are clearing the scene. Fordson Road is now open.



https://t.co/XuEiuK53ez — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 6, 2022

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.