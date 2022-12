A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, police say.

The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road early in the morning, according to the Fairfax County Police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

Arlington Boulevard is currently closed between Annandale Road and Summerfield Road.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.