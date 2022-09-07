Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run

A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say.

Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday.

According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a northbound driver “traveling at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and hit her, police said in a statement.

The driver “fled the scene and did not make their identify known,” police said.

DC Fire and EMS responded and took Butler to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No information was released on the driver or their vehicle. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

