Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run

Jasmine Butler was struck on Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road, along the D.C.-Maryland border, D.C. police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. 

Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. 

According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a northbound driver “traveling at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and hit her, police said in a statement.

The driver “fled the scene and did not make their identify known,” police said. 

DC Fire and EMS responded and took Butler to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

No information was released on the driver or their vehicle. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

