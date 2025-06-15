Passenger with measles arrived at Dulles and took Metro, DC Health warns

A case of measles has been confirmed in an international traveler who recently arrived in the D.C. area, the D.C. Department of Health said Saturday evening.

The patient may have exposed others between June 8 and 12. The health department is contacting people known to have been in areas where they may have been exposed.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are the dates, times and locations of the potential exposures, according to health officials:

Dulles International Airport (IAD) — June 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area

Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area Metro — June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Silver Line train from the Dulles Airport station, transferring at Metro Center to a Red Line train heading toward Shady Grove

Silver Line train from the Dulles Airport station, transferring at Metro Center to a Red Line train heading toward Shady Grove The Russian School of Mathematics (8401 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, Maryland) — June 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Metrobus — June 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. : L8 route southbound to Friendship Heights

: Metrobus — June 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: H4 route westbound to Tenleytown

Medstar Health Pediatrics in Tenleytown (4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW) — June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Measles is highly contagious and "spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes," D.C. Health said in a release.

Symptoms generally develop in two stages, D.C. Health said. "During the first stage, which begins 7 to 14 days after exposure, individuals often experience a fever over 101°F, along with a runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a cough. The second stage occurs 3 to 5 days after the initial symptoms begin, when a distinctive rash appears on the face and gradually spreads to the rest of the body," according to a release from D.C. Health.

Anyone who might have been exposed and who is not immune should contact their medical provider or D.C. Health at 844-493-2652.