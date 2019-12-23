Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Maryland

A driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol crashed into a tree near Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Monday, killing a female passenger.

Southbound lanes of B-W Parkway were closed for hours overnight as police investigated.

The driver crashed off southbound B-W Parkway near Laurel Bowie Road (Route 197). Photos from Laurel's volunteer rescue squad show the mangled wreckage of a dark sedan.

Rescue Squad 49 and Ambulance 49C on scene for the vehicle into a tree. One patient extricated and flown to a local trauma center. pic.twitter.com/SCOOipGEeo — Laurel 49 Rescue (@LVRS49) December 23, 2019

U.S. Park Police received a call for help at about 12:30 a.m. The driver was in stable condition. A passenger died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.

Park Police said alcohol or drugs could be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

