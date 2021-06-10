Part of Connecticut Ave. Flooded After Water Main Break

Water gushed through several blocks of Connecticut Avenue in D.C. Thursday afternoon after a water main burst.

D.C. Water and the fire department responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave. NW, where water could be seen pouring over sidewalks.

A few lanes of the busy street were closed due to flooding and several roads near the water main break were also shut down.

The break is also impacting several buildings and restaurants in the area.

D.C. Water has shut off the 12-inch water main and crews are making repairs.

