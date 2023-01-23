Parts of Columbia Pike Closed for Construction in Arlington National Cemetery

Parts of Columbia Pike will be closed for a construction project in Arlington National Cemetery starting on Monday, according to a release.

The Arlington National Cemetery Southern Expansion Project will help realign Columbia Pike and create more than 80,000 plots to honor the service of future veterans, according to an Arlington National Cemetery release.

Columbia Pike will be closed between South Joyce Street and the Virginia Department of Transportation facility located on South Oak Street, the release said.

“While we understand that this closure will impact many in our Arlington community, we are looking forward to the improvements in infrastructure that it will bring to those who drive, bike, and walk along the soon to be south entrance of the cemetery,” Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent Charles Alexander said.

The area will remain accessible by detours to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. Depending on the direction of entry, people will be rerouted to South Nash Street, Southgate Road or South Joyce Street.

The front entrance to the Air Force Memorial will also be closed on Columbia Pike but will remain open during construction. It will temporarily be accessible by Southgate Road, the release said.

Construction began on the expansion project in 2021. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.