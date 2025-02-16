Ronald Reagan National Airport will block off some parking spaces starting Monday due to the construction of a new parking garage, according to DCA officials.

The garage will be built on top of the economy lot at the airport which is why the parking will be blocked off. Construction is expected to last into next year in 2026.

During the peak of the construction, about 1,100 of the lot's 2,680 parking spaces will be unavailable.

Travelers can reserve a parking space online in advance to guarantee a spot, according to James Johnson, the media relations specialist for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Online prices are cheaper than paying at the airport for parking and a limited amount of spots will be reserved for drive-up customers.

Travelers are also encouraged to use ride-share apps or take the Metro to avoid issues with parking altogether.