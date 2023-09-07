Parents who've lost kids to gun violence connect and heal on Potomac cruise

A local nonprofit brought together families Thursday night who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Can I Grieve took seven parents who lost children to gun violence -- and their guests -- on a Potomac River cruise made possible by Agape Entertainment. Organizers say they wanted to help them connect and heal.

“I really just wanted to create a safe space for people to heal,” said Ebony Gibson of Can I Grieve. “The biggest thing we focus on is educating people about the process, because obviously when people know better, they do better.”

Loved ones released roses and shared stories. For the parents, the time on the Potomac was powerful and profound.

“I only can really relate to people who can feel this pain, because outside of that you can only imagine,” said Tommy Grays, whose son, Tommy “Trey” Grays III was shot in July while vacationing with family in Puerto Rico.

“First to walk across the stage, the first to get their own apartment, first to get their own car, and I feel like I was robbed,” said Trey’s mother, Rhonda Proctor. “I was robbed from those memories that I play in my head constantly.”

His accused killer appeared in court for arraignment this week.

Saturday would have been Trey’s 18th birthday.

“He put others before himself,” Proctor said.

“Everybody before himself,” Grays echoed.

“And his humor? Ah, it was addicting. He laughed about everything,” Proctor said.

You would just be consumed with his smile,” Grays said.

They say they needed this event more than ever.

“I know this pain does not go away; this is going to be a forever pain,” Proctor said.

“If we weren't here, we would probably be at home crying,” Grays said.