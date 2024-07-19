Parents weigh in on Virginia's proposed school cellphone ban

The Virginia Department of Education’s first community meeting about Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order to limit cellphones in schools statewide was held at Osbourn High School in Manassas Thursday.

The conversation boiled down to how do state leaders and school districts move forward with a solution to tackle the problem.

Some parents and educators say cellphones are needed in certain situations such as for medical purposes like a student checking their glucose level or if a student needs help with translation for a parent.

But there are concerns about cellphones being a distraction inside classrooms and the mental toll the mobile devices have on students.

“I hate TikTok. I’m sorry,” one woman in attendance said. “Because if I hear another TikTok challenge where they are destroying the bathroom, making noises in class, chirping like birds — I go insane.”

Lori Sterne, a Prince William County English teacher, said a concrete cellphone policy is needed.

“Simple distraction to cheating to talking about somebody else in the class while they’re in class, social issues, academic issues,” she said.

It was the first of eight community feedback sessions across the state after Youngkin’s executive order to create cellphone-free education for the health and safety of K-12 students.

“Our intent is to listen before we define cellphone free education,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons, who led Thursday’s discussion.

The executive order would establish age-appropriate restrictions or the elimination of cellphone use during instructional time.

Allie Forkell, a former teacher and current Prince William County parent, said she supports the legislation.

“I think it helps at least attempt to focus on the work, even if they’re having an off day,” she said. “It takes one less thing away. It also reduces screen time, so a lot of them get headaches or they’re eyes would hurt.”

Stafford, Fairfax and Loudoun counties already are either implementing or considering enacting stricter cellphone-usage policies.

School districts might ban cellphones altogether during the school day or allow high school students to use cellphones while transitioning to classes.

New policy changes are expected to take effect on Jan. 1. The Department of Education is set to publish a draft of the guidance by Aug. 15.

The next community conversation is set for Monday in Virginia Beach.

