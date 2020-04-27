Parents Rally to Save School in Montgomery County

For one school community in Montgomery County, the coronavirus pandemic is ending more than just the school year. The students and families of Seneca Academy found out the school will not reopen in the fall because of the financial impact of COVID-19.

Students were devastated by the news.

"I don’t know if I could find anything more worse," said fourth grader Sterling Hickman.

That brought a group of parents together, even from a social distance.

"This is a school that’s worth saving, and we all know that," said Briana Havrilesky, a parent of Seneca Academy.

Caraline Hickman has two kids that go here. She said the school has been especially beneficial for her daughter who has a learning disability.

The parents met with school officials to understand the need and they quickly created a website to launch a fundraising campaign to try and save the school.

"We’ve got parents who are pulling money out of their kids college funds and looking at their savings to try and stretch things. That’s how committed we are," said Ryan Landoll.

In less than one week, they raised almost $100,000 of their $750,000 goal. Parents say they know it’s an enormous challenge, but they’re willing to do what they can so Seneca Academy doesn’t have to be a casualty of this pandemic.

"It is more than just a school," said Hickman. "It’s a family, it’s a community, it’s a village."