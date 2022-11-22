Maryland

Parents of Teen Girl Killed in Prince George's Believe Gang Was Responsible

Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was reported missing in October

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter and Gina Cook

The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was found killed in Takoma Park, Maryland, say she had gotten involved with a gang and told her mother not to cry "when you find me dead."

Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area of Drexel Street near Sligo Creek in Takoma Park on Nov. 15, police said.

In an interview with News4 on Tuesday, her parents said Diaz-Santos had recently gotten involved with a gang and was staying away from home for days at a time.

Her mother was emotional as she recalled a conversation she had with her daughter not long before she went missing.

"'I’m so sorry mommy. Forgive me for making you suffer, for everything I’ve done to you.' Why? What’s wrong? 'No, mommy. Don’t cry when you find me dead somewhere. Don’t cry,'" she said.

Investigators have not said if they have any suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512, anonymously call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

