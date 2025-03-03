Parents of fallen soldier meet Potomac crash first responders

It’s been more than four weeks since Gary and Mary O'Hara lost their son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara, in the midair crash over the Potomac River.

They have been dealing with overwhelming sadness and grief, along with questions — lots of them.

Some of those questions they thought could be answered in Washington at the Legacy on Ice benefit by meeting with the divers who recovered their son’s body and the rookie firefighter who stood guard for hours.

“Just the respect that they showed for him, we appreciate it more than they will ever know,” said Mary O’Hara.

“We can’t even imagine what all those first responders went through being called in for such a horrific event,” Gary O’Hara said.

Sean Wathan guarded Ryan O'Hara's body that night. As a former marine, he made sure the sergeant was never left alone.

“He wasn’t asked to do that. He took it upon himself,” Gary O’Hara said. “I never met him before that night, obviously I sing his praises now, but he just took it upon himself, and it's what we do for one another.”

When it came time to release Ryan O'Hara's flag-draped body to the Army, a dozen firefighters from Truck 7 and Engine 18 stood at attention and saluted.

The O’Haras met them all.

“I’m really touched,” Gary O’Hara said. “I mean, I know that it’s a very private thing that they wanted to do this out of respect.”

“That Wednesday night and the following week and a half, all we really cared about was bringing home the loved ones of those families with honor, dignity and respect,” said Capt. Sid Polish with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Two D.C. firefighters, Gerald Bunn and Lt. Christopher Smith, were the divers who pulled Ryan O'Hara out of the helicopter.

The O’Haras wanted to meet them. They spent several minutes alone.

“Having to jump into the water and just witness what they went through, we are just so thankful for them,” Gary O’Hara said. “They are our heroes, and again there are no words for what they did for us.”

Ryan O'Hara was 28. He was married and the father of a little boy. The O'Haras say he loved flying.

“He would always tell us how beautiful the city was,” Gary O’Hara said. “This was his second tour of D.C. flying around the Capitol, seeing all the monuments and all the things D.C. has for people here all lit up at night, and they were always doing these night missions. He just loved it.”

At times during the program, photos of the victims appeared on the jumbotron, including one of Ryan O’Hara.

Gary and Mary O’Hara said they brought plenty of tissues.