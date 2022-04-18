Join us for PanCAN PurpleStride Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 30, 2022. We’re making this year our best yet and you can find all the details you need here.

PanCAN PurpleStride is the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, and we want you to take local action to make an impact nationwide. This is the movement to change the lives of pancreatic cancer patients and your participation and fundraising make all the difference!

This is the first time pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters will take steps together through 60 PanCAN PurpleStride events across the nation. Help us turn the country purple and honor everyone affected by the disease on our One Big Day.

You’re making a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer patients and families are counting on you – PurpleStride is the #1 way we raise money to end pancreatic cancer. Every dollar you raise goes to fund large-scale, groundbreaking research and patient-facing programs like PanCAN Patient Services.

Register today for PanCAN PurpleStride Washington D.C. – it’s FREE!

When you register and raise $50 or more, you’ll receive a PanCAN PurpleStride T‑shirt.

When you register and raise $1,000 or more, you’ll be a member of the elite PanCAN PurpleStride Grand Club and receive an exclusive gift.

Already registered?

Connect with other PanCAN supporters in your area by joining the Washington D.C. Affiliate Facebook group to share fundraising ideas and stories.

Have questions or need help?

Check out our FAQs and if you still have questions, contact us!

To keep everyone as healthy as possible, we strongly recommend that you wear a mask at your PurpleStride event. Learn more about special safety measures in place at PanCAN PurpleStride 2022.