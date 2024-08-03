Owner of Maryland bakery charged with multiple counts of assault on employees, including a minor

The owner of Passion Bakery Cafe in Montgomery County was in police custody Friday night, after being charged with more than a dozen counts of assault, on multiple employees, while on the job.

One of the employees accusing 56-year-old Jose Mendoza is only 17 years old, police said.

William Corprew, a resident near the bakery in Silver Spring, was distressed to hear the news.

"I do think it's a shame, because we do have a lot of kids in the area," Corprew said. "And once something like that happens, it leaves an effect on everybody."

Police say the assaults, which consisted of inappropriate touching, happened during business hours. Three female employees came forward in early July, saying Mendoza repeatedly made several unwanted advances and groped them.

Court documents from the District Court of Maryland for Montgomery County show include some of Mendoza's repeated uncomfortable sexual comments, as shared by one of the female employees.

Those comments included questions like "When you take a shower, do you feel like touching yourself, do you feel like masturbating?", "Do you feel the need to touch yourself when you are at home alone or the kids are at school?" and "Do you need a man? Is sex important?"

Sofia Orellana, an employee of a nearby business, said Mendoza's actions are unfortunate -- but far too common.

"I think this whole situation was just crazy," Orellana told News4. "I feel like, us as women, we always have to reach out to the authorities when stuff like this comes, 'cause we never know if there's more victims."

Montgomery County Police say there may indeed be more victims. They're making a public push, asking anyone who had a bad run-in with Mendoza to come forward.

Mendoza has been charged with 13 counts of second-degree assault and three sex offenses for his actions at the bakery. It's not the first time he's been charged with sexual abuse.

Those same court documents also state that "Jose Mendoza has a criminal history, that includes a charge from 1993 in Arlington County, Virginia for a Sex Offense Against a Child. In this case, a 9-year-old relative reported to police she was sexually assaulted by Mendoza."

Tamara Corprew, another resident near the bakery on Bel Pre Road, said cases like this emphasize how important it is to make children feel like they can talk to their parents.

"It is very important to keep an open communication with your children, or at least know that they have a trusted person that they can go to, to stand up and to be a self advocate for themselves, in this and any other type of situation," Corprew said.

The investigation is ongoing. Mendoza was released on an unsecured personal bond.