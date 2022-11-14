Overturned Truck on Route 50 Causing Major Delays, Virtual Classes for Some Anne Arundel Schools

An overturned truck on Route 50 caused traffic delays and virtual classes for some Anne Arundel County Public Schools Monday.

The tractor-trailer overturned at about 5 a.m. on westbound Route 50. Authorities shut down then Severn River Bridge to traffic in both directions, the Anne Arundel County police said.

Rt. 50 west at the Severn River bridge is shut down due to a tractor trailer overturned and leaking fuel. Unknown closure time but all morning rush hour for sure. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) November 14, 2022

The truck was leaking fuel and a cleanup is underway, according to police.

One person was reported to have not life-threatening injuries.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools tweeted that Broadneck area schools would start school virtually with a two-hour delay. Other schools in the county would operate as regularly scheduled.

AACPS said that families will be updated with school-specific information.

"We are working through those issues on a minute-by-minute basis but families who have students in the Broadneck area who travel to magnet programs and those whose students attend schools in the Annapolis area may be the most impacted by delays or inability to get bus service," the school wrote in an online update. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Police did not have an estimated time for reopening the road.