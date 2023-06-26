Overnight assault draws large police presence to Bethesda home, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after an assault that drew a large police presence to a home in Bethesda, Maryland, early Monday, police say.

The assault happened inside a home in the 6500 block of Greentree Road around midnight, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

A Montgomery County spokesperson told News4 a husband and wife were assaulted.

The couple was taken to the hospital with not life threatening but serious injuries.

MCPD is on scene investigating the report of a domestic-related assault in the 6500 block of Greentree Rd. in Bethesda.



Officers are attempting to serve a warrant and there is no threat to the community. #mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/Kso0yOymOP — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 26, 2023

Their identities were not immediately released.

There was a large police presence at the scene overnight that included a drone and the Montgomery County special response team. At least one officer was pointing a gun toward the home.

Police are calling this a domestic-related assault. The couple's son is in custody.

The investigation continued Monday morning. Police said there is not a barricade situation, and the area is secure.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.