Overnight assault draws large police presence to Bethesda home, suspect in custody

Montgomery County police said it was a domestic-related assault

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

A suspect is in custody after an assault that drew a large police presence to a home in Bethesda, Maryland, early Monday, police say.

The assault happened inside a home in the 6500 block of Greentree Road around midnight, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

A Montgomery County spokesperson told News4 a husband and wife were assaulted.

The couple was taken to the hospital with not life threatening but serious injuries.

Their identities were not immediately released.

There was a large police presence at the scene overnight that included a drone and the Montgomery County special response team. At least one officer was pointing a gun toward the home.

Police are calling this a domestic-related assault. The couple's son is in custody.

The investigation continued Monday morning. Police said there is not a barricade situation, and the area is secure.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

