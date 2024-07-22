Outside the White House, voters say they're looking for a reset as Biden leaves race

Voters gathered outside the White House after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would be withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

Many expressed confusion over not knowing what’s going to come next.

Most of the people there were tourists who just happened to be here on a Sunday trying to take their picture in front of the White House on what turned out to be a historic day.

There were people with signs thanking Joe Biden for doing what they say is the right thing for the Democratic Party. Another person held a sign that read "Bye Joe" – saying he's frustrated with the modern political landscape.

News4 spoke to Democrats, Republicans and independents about what the president's decision means to them. Here’s what some of them said:

“I think he did the right thing,” said Patricia Greene, a Democratic voter. “I think he did the patriotic thing. I think he did the thing that’s best for our country.”

“Recently on the campaign trail I think she’s proven she can be a strong candidate,” said Democratic voter Tony Tribby. “As much as I love Joe Biden, [she] communicates better than he does.”

“This is all backwards,” said William Statham, a Republican voter. “The economy’s in terrible shape.The price of everything’s going up. Trump did a fantastic job. I pray to God he becomes president again.”

His wife, Marie Statham, is a Democrat. She said she’s glad that Biden is stepping aside but has some concerns about what comes next.

“We didn’t have to come this way,” she said. “We just haven’t given enough thought to who would be the potential nominee, I know they’re talking about the vice president, but again, we don’t have a field.”

“It's just a mess,” said Michael Wille, who doesn’t support either party. “We need to be able to have a better dialogue, and people in politics are all about the grift, which means they want to make money off the politics.They don’t actually care about the issues.”

