‘Our heart aches': Cousins, 15 and 17, shot and killed in DC

A 15-year-old boy and his 17-year-old cousin were killed in one of a string of shootings in Southeast D.C. on Father’s Day.

Demarcos Pinckney, 15, and Kevin Mason, 17, were the victims of a shooting on Langston Place SE, police said.

Pinckney finished ninth grade at Digital Pioneers Academy a week earlier.

“Our heart aches with the news of the passing of Demarcos Pinckney. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Pinckney family,” the school’s founder said in a statement.

The 15-year-old was a “bright and curious” student and a talented athlete who was on the school’s new football team, the statement said, adding, “We will miss him dearly.”

D.C. police are investigating three shootings that killed one teenager and injured four others on Father’s Day Sunday. News4’s Megan McGrath reports.

Information on Mason was not immediately available. Family members provided photos but were not ready to speak the day after the killings.

Pinckney was the third Digital Pioneers Academy student to be shot and killed this school year. Teacher Keenan Anderson also died, after police in Venice, California, used a stun gun against him. Grief counselors were set to be available at the school on Tuesday.

As of midday Tuesday, police had not announced any arrests or suspects in the shooting that killed Pinckney and Mason. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $50,000 is offered.

On Langston Place on Monday evening, additional officers were on patrol. A bullet hole could be seen in a window of a nearby apartment building.

