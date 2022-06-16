Orioles Prospect Adley Rutschman Hits First Major League Home Run

Orioles prospect Rutschman hits first major league home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It was what Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hope to be the first of many.

The top prospect in baseball launched his first career home run during the Orioles' 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. The two-run shot, which traveled 411 feet to centerfield, came off José Berríos in the fourth inning, also giving Rutschman his first two RBIs.

“He’s been taking good at-bats, he’s just not getting a ton of results. Tonight, he really swung the bat,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told the Baltimore Sun. “He drove two baseballs. Good to see him get his first one out of the way.”

The wait for that first long ball came to an end after 21 games and 84 plate appearances for Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Over 180 minor league games, Rutschman hit 30 home runs. That power did not translate over the first 20 games of his major league career as the 24-year-old catcher produced a slash line of .176/.256/.257 with four doubles and a triple.

The homerless drought came to an end when Rutschman, batting from the left side of the plate, hit a first-pitch fastball from Berríos over the wall for the Orioles' first hit of the game. Rutschman tried to conceal a smile as he rounded the bases before celebrating at home plate with Austin Hays, who scored on the dinger after being hit by a pitch.

Rutschman then was greeted at the top of the dugout by Trey Mancini, who placed the Orioles' home run chain around the rookie's neck and gave him a hug.

“Naturally, you definitely take a load off whenever you hit your first home run. You’re able to breathe a little bit more,” Mancini said of Rutschman, who also doubled in the seventh for his fourth multi-hit game of the season. “He’s at the catching position, which is kind of double duty when you’re a rookie. But he’s handling himself so well, but I think there’s a degree of relaxation and kind of the metaphoric deep breath you really can take after your first homer.”

The ball, which was just shy of the first row in the centerfield stands, landed in a service area. It was retrieved by Orioles bullpen catcher Ben Carhart, who was asked by stadium employees if it was the ball.

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah,’” Carhart told MLB.com. “‘I'm giving it to Adley Rutschman.’”