Orioles CEO John Angelos reaffirms club’s commitment to Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos confirms in a statement that the Orioles will remain in Charm City.

“As long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” said Angelos.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Statement from Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos: pic.twitter.com/A1lqCcRRBm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 13, 2022

Angelos has a personal history with the city. His mother was born and raised in Baltimore and his family has spent the majority of their lives tending to the livelihood of their city. “For them, as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different,” said Angelos.

The chairman and CEO has taken major strides toward keeping this franchise afloat. In April 2022, the team celebrated the Maryland General Assembly passing a bill that granted $1.2 billion to restore the Camden Yards Sports Complex, which includes their very own Oriole Park. The franchise intends to keep its history alive for generations to come.

“Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state,” said Angelos.

Angelos’ and the rest of the franchise’s plan is to generate another $10 billion for the state and welcome another influx of people to their beloved city.

He continues to assure the members of the franchise, as well as the fans and supporters of the city, that the team has no intention of ever leaving.

“There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles,” said Angelos.

As one of the American League’s eight charter teams in 1901, the Orioles started their trajectory as a major league club in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1901. Soon after, the team moved to St. Louis, Mo., to become the St. Louis Browns. And after 52 years in Missouri, the franchise was brought to Baltimore.

Since their 1954 debut in Charm City, the Orioles have three World Series titles, nine AL East Division titles and seven AL pennants.