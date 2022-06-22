Orioles' Austin Hays Hits for Cycle in Blowout Win Over Nationals

Austin Hays hits for cycle in blowout win over Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Orioles center fielder Austin Hays added a notable achievement to his impressive start to the season Wednesday by hitting for the cycle in a 7-0 win over the Nationals. He also drove in three runs and scored three more as Baltimore forced a split of the two-game series.

The game was called after the sixth inning due to rain, but that was more than enough time for Hays to become the sixth player in franchise history to complete the feat.

It marks the second-straight season Washington has allowed an opposing player to hit for the cycle. San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth put one together July 16, 2021, in their first game following the All-Star Break. The only other player to do so against the Nationals since they moved to D.C. was Charlie Blackmon in 2018.

Hays, 26, has hit .287 with 10 home runs and an .829 OPS in 65 games for the Orioles this season. He joined Jonathan Villar (2019), Félix Pié (2009), Aubrey Huff (2007), Cal Ripken Jr. (1984) and Brooks Robinson (1960) as the only players to hit for the cycle in an O’s uniform.