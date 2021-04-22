Organization Rebuilds After Fire to Throw Birthday Parties for Kids Without Homes

Children experiencing homelessness can miss out on a lot of events, but the organization Extra-Ordinary Birthdays is rebuilding to ensure all kids get the chance to have a party on their special day.
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays lost everything about three years ago after an arsonist torched a strip mall in College Park, Maryland, where it housed all its party supplies. Then, the pandemic hit.
Now, it’s party time once again.
“Even the simple concept of a birthday party is pretty powerful,” the organization’s CEO Schinell Leake said. “They don’t feel like they’re part of a program. They’re really doing something that’s normal.”
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays pulls out all the stops with theme- decorations, goody bags and, of course, cake.
“We are saying, in essence, we see you, you matter,” Leake said.
It costs about $200 per party on average. If you would like to donate, visit www.extraordinarybirthdays.org.