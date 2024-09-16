‘Opportunities were taken away': Family of Justin Robinson calls for DOJ investigation

The family of the man who was shot and killed by police in Southeast D.C. earlier this month is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate his death.

Justin Robinson, 26, worked as a violence interrupter in the District.

Police say he was sitting unresponsive in a car with a gun outside the McDonald's on Marion Barry Avenue SE prior to the shooting. His death sparked protests in the District after police's body-worn camera video was released.

Some people protesting the shooting death of Justin Robinson turned violent, D.C. police said. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

Robinson's family members, along with their legal team stood, in front of the DOJ building in downtown D.C. on Monday, calling on the department to open a civil investigation into the deadly police shooting.

"When Justin’s life was taken away, so many opportunities were taken away. So many hearts are broken," his sister, Tralicia Robinson, said.

Body-camera video released by D.C. police shows officers approach Robinson's car on Sept. 1. They had their guns drawn, and one of the officers was carrying a ballistic shield.

Then, it appears that Robinson started to wake up. Police say Robinson had a gun in his lap and reached for one of the officers' guns. One officer fired 10 times; another officer fired once.

Lawyers for the family argue that more should have been done by police to try to de-escalate the situation.

“If this was a young man with blonde hair and a much lighter skin hue in a McDonald’s drive-through in Georgetown, with a Georgetown hoodie on and a Prius with Virginia license plates, they would have mediated," family attorney Jade E. Mathis said. "They would have mediated."

Holding back tears, Robinson's mother, Alicia, spoke about how she wants him to be remembered. She says he was passionate about his work in trying to make D.C. safer.

“He had the most beautiful smile. He would light up a room," Alicia Robinson said. "If you were having a bad day, he would come and make you feel better."

D.C. police tell News4 the incident is being reviewed the U.S. Attorney's Office and is being investigated by their internal affairs division. Police say they have no comment on calls for the DOJ to investigate.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday: "The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is aware of the circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting of Justin Robinson. If evidence reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take appropriate action.”

