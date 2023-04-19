Opioid Emergencies Among Youth Skyrocketing in Montgomery County

Opioid-related emergencies among young people in Montgomery County are almost 90% higher than this time last year, according to the county executive.

So far this year, there have been 69 opioid emergencies for children ages 5-17 compared to 36 total in 2022.

County Executive Marc Elrich says it’s a problem that needs everyone’s attention.

“This is not good news,” he said. “It’s a lot of people being involved, and we need to figure out how you can tamp this down, which is not easy.”

The county’s prevention and harm reduction manager says fentanyl is being disguised as drugs like Adderall and ecstasy and being sold via social media.

They focus a lot of attention these days in educational forums for students and parents. The county offers Narcan training and fentanyl test strips.

Elrich said he’s written a letter to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore about establishing a youth treatment facility.