‘Operation Warm' Partners With Libraries to Bring Kids Books, Coats in Prince George's County

As we head into the coldest months of the year, a group in Prince George's County is making sure everybody has a warm winter coat to weather the storm.

The national nonprofit is called Operation Warm, and on Saturday they ran an event in conjunction with the Prince George's County Library system.

They handed out more than 650 winter coats in five library branches across the county for kids 2-18 years old.

The kids were also able to take home a new book to read.

“This Operation Warm event [was] generously sponsored by the PGCMLS Foundation and Wawa, and supported by the Prince George’s County Office of Latino Affairs,” according to a press release.