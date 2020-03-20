Online Worship Services in the DMV

African Methodist Episcopal Services

Metropolitan AME Church will hold an online service at 11am on Sunday. http://ibroadcasts.tv/MAMEC-Sun-Webcasts/index.html

Baptist Services

First Baptist Church of Glenarden is offering online Sunday worship services at 8am, 10am, Noon, and 6:30pm. http://www.gotochurchonline.tv/first-baptist-church-glenarden/

Buddhist Services

The Center for Mindful Living is offering daily classes and meditation online. https://living-mindfully.org/

Church of Christ Services

Northern Virginia Church of Christ offers online Sunday and archived worship services. https://www.nvcoc.church/

Church of Christ, Scientist Services and Meetings

Sunday Service and Testimony Meetings are being offered online. http://firstchurchdc.org/

Episcopal/Anglican Services

Washington National Cathedral is offering morning and evening prayer, and Sunday Holy Eucharist online at 11:15am. https://cathedral.org/worship/

Jewish Services

Washington Hebrew Congregation offers online stream of Shabbat Evening Service on Friday at 6pm, and Shabbat Morning Service on Saturday at 10:30am. https://www.whctemple.org/

Methodist Services

National United Methodist Church offers its online service Sunday morning at 9am. https://nationalchurch.org/live-stream

Muslim Services

Masjid Muhammed Mosque offers Friday Jumah Prayer online. https://thenationsmosque.org/jumah-stream/

Presbyterian Services

National Presbyterian Church is offering Sunday Service online at 11am. http://www.nationalpres.org/

Roman Catholic Services

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is offering Sunday Mass at Noon ET, followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. ET and the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Benediction with the Most Blessed Sacrament. https://www.nationalshrine.org/mass/

Seventh-Day Adventist Services

Sligo Seventh-Day Adventist Church online services can be accessed several ways. http://www.sligochurch.org/webtv

Unitarian Universalist Church Services

Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church will hold Sunday service online at 11am. https://www.cedarlane.org/

United Church of Christ Services

Christ Congregational Church in Silver Spring is offering meetings and online Sunday Service at 10:30am. https://www.cccsilverspring.org/