One Shot, One Injured at Clyde's Restaurant in Montgomery County

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By Maggie More

Two people were injured in a shooting that took place just after midnight Monday at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, a restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Maryland.

Montgomery County Police are searching for the shooter, who fled the scene after firing a shot at one victim and striking the other in the face.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The suspect hit a second man in the face before leaving the area, police said.

It’s not yet known whether the shooting took place inside or outside, but the shooting took place after the restaurant’s typical midnight closing time on Sundays.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information about the incident or the shooter responsible is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS. Callers can also reach Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect.

