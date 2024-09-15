One person shot, one person in custody in shooting outside car wash in Woodbridge

One person is injured and another taken into custody after a shooting occurred outside a car wash in Woodbridge, Virginia on Saturday.

Prince William County police say they were called to the Sonic Soft car wash on Richmond Highway for a report of a shooting before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police have yet to release any information about the status of the person that was shot.

The focus of the investigation is in the parking lot area right before the entrance of the car port.

Throughout the afternoon, investigators canvassed the area and collected evidence.

News4 spoke with workers inside of the Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken restaurant. They didn't want to talk on camera, but told News4 there appeared to be some shouting at the car wash before shots were fired.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.