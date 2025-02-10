One person critically injured in Union Station shooting

One person is critically injured after being shot at Union Station Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place inside the station, a source told News4, but it is not yet known what part.

The shooter fled the scene, and police say that this is not an active shooter situation.

First responders are administering CPR to the victim. No information about the gender or age of the victim has been released.

