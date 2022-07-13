‘One of the Most Gratifying Things': DC to Launch Free, Career Coaching Program

If you’re a D.C. resident looking for a better job or trying to get back in the workforce, help is here. The city is launching Career Coach D.C., a new free program offering one-on-one counseling to 5,000 residents a year.

“Hey it’s not over yet, everyday that you wake up you have an opportunity to change something,” Kevin Ball, the leader of the program, said. “It’s probably one of the most gratifying things to see the light go off and have somebody find that spark again.”

The new free program offers one-on-one counseling, education, job training and referrals to D.C. residents looking to get better jobs or re-enter the workforce.

“Everyone could use a career coach. You and I could use a career coach,” Ahnna Smith, executive director of the D.C. Workforce Investment Council, said. “Having a skilled, trained partner to help you identify your strengths, your interests, dig in to where and how you can make the best moves in your career is a benefit that every person should have.”

The Bowser administration launched Career Coach D.C. as a way to help residents hit hardest by the pandemic.

Thanks to a little over $3 million in grant money, at least 5,000 residents will have access to coaching over the next two years.

To qualify, you must be a D.C. resident, 18 or older without a four-year college degree. However, residents with degrees can qualify based on their income.

“In order to ensure that our District community and our businesses are thriving, we need our residents to thrive,” Smith said.

And that coaching is offered in a hybrid model, online and at several locations across the city. Organizers say it’s all about meeting folks where they are.