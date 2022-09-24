One Number to Know Heading Into Washington's Week 3 Meeting With Eagles

One number to know for Washington's Week 3 meeting with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2022 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle.

Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the squad takes on Philadelphia in Week 3.

557

By the time Carson Wentz actually takes a snap against the Eagles this Sunday — which is the team he started his career with and made 69 total appearances for — he'll be 557 days removed from the trade that ended his time with that franchise after it once appeared as if he was the franchise.

That means that transaction is more than a year and a half in the past and, of course, Wentz has since been dealt again. Now, while he's done a very convincing job of late when it comes to downplaying his emotions ahead of the showdown with Philly, will he be as calm once the action commences?

"I'm very grateful for my time there," Wentz said at the podium on Wednesday. "You try not to make the game bigger than it needs to be."

That's a mature approach from a signal-caller who's been adamant that he is a different person and player than the one who initially starred but then struggled with the organization that chose him second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

But, it's easy to be level-headed when standing at a microphone while wearing a hat. Maintaining such a mood when standing in the pocket while wearing a helmet in a stadium that's typically been a second home for Eagles supporters may not be as simple.

Wentz has been quite effective thus far with the Commanders. It's early, sure, yet the numbers he's putting up are of a prolific variety that the squad hasn't seen since before Ron Rivera's regime took over.

There have been instances, however, where his worst habits have interrupted his overall positive beginning in Washington.

In the opener versus the Jaguars, for example, he chucked two interceptions on back-to-back throws, and last week in Detroit, he was stripped for a safety, tossed another pick and was at the head of a unit that was shut out in the first half. Stretches of inaccuracy and a general lack of awareness for pursuing defenders have shown up as well.

So, though he's leaning toward proving that he has mostly learned from his previous mistakes and tendency to do too much, it feels like there's still a bit of his more critically-flawed side that he hasn't shaken all the way.

Wentz's best stretches with his current squad have come when he's dropped back, set his feet and unloaded the ball to his bevy of playmakers. In Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, the quarterback is surrounded by a cast that eliminates the pressure of him being a singular star who must be risky or overly creative.

Should Wentz remember that this weekend and go on to enlist the help of his well-rounded offense to get the revenge he likely craves despite his reserved quotes about such a notion, then the Commanders will have an opportunity in a tilt where they're decent underdogs. Payback will be possible if he finds a rhythm and is content with remaining there, even if it's not all that flashy.

"He's done a great job of just focusing on the task at hand and that's getting ready for us to go play well, move the ball and score points," coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday of Wentz.

But as Turner also acknowledged, Wentz is human, and therefore, there could be a serious temptation to attempt to beat Philadelphia all on his own. 557 days ago, his tenure with the Eagles came to a sudden and emotional close. How much he lets those emotions affect him on Sunday might determine the fate of the rest of the roster.