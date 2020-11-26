One Man Dead in Double Shooting in Northwest DC, Police Say

One man has died and another man has been transported to the hospital after a double shooting in an apartment building near the National Zoo this morning, D.C. Police say.

Double shooting. 1 dead in 6th floor apartment 2929 Connecticut Ave NW. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/U03RcmOOAN — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 26, 2020

D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to an apartment building at 2929 Connecticut Ave NW at around 9:00 a.m. and found two men shot on the sixth floor.

One man was transported to a local hospital. The other man was found “unconscious and not breathing” on the scene and has since been pronounced dead., D.C. police spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck says.

D.C. Police homicide detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.

