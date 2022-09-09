I-66 crash

One Killed, Several Injured in Crash on I-66 in Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died and multiple people were injured when an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, Thursday evening.

The crash on eastbound I-66 near mile marker 16 before 8:30 p.m. caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail and down an embankment, according to Virginia State Police.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 55 (John Marshall Highway).

The crash is under investigation. The closure for the investigation likely will be extended, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

