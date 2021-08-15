One Dead, Two Hurt in Southeast DC Shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday, D.C. police said.
Around 5:00 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 16th and W streets SE, police said.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at a hospital. They also found two other men suffering from minor injuries, police said.
D.C. police described the suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion and short haircut, wearing a white tank top shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and driving a black Ford Fusion with unknown Maryland tags last seen heading towards 15th Street SE.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.