One Dead, Two Hurt in Southeast DC Shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday, D.C. police said.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 16th and W streets SE, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at a hospital. They also found two other men suffering from minor injuries, police said.

D.C. police described the suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion and short haircut, wearing a white tank top shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and driving a black Ford Fusion with unknown Maryland tags last seen heading towards 15th Street SE.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.