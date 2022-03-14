One Dead, Several Injured After Beltway Crash: Police

A 46-year-old man died and several others were injured, including a pedestrian, in a crash early Sunday on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

Fredys Castillo Rivas, of Upper Marlboro, died, police said.

State police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the Inner Loop at Central Avenue after the report of a collision.

According to the investigation, the first incident started when a Dodge Crossroad rear-ended a white Chevrolet Cruze in one of the highway lanes. A good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man from Silver Spring, stopped his car on the shoulder to help the people involved in that crash, police said.

That man had gotten out of his car and was on the second lane of the road when a second collision occurred. A grey Nissan Sentra hit the Dodge Crossroad and struck the 44-year-old pedestrian, police said.

Meanwhile, Castillo Rivas, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala, had also stopped at the scene, apparently to provide assistance, police said. Before he could exit his car, a black GMC Arcadia SUV hit his vehicle, authorities said.

All five drivers and the pedestrian were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, where Rivas Castillo was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.